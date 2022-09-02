Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.43. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 24,105 shares traded.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
