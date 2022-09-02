Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.43. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 24,105 shares traded.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.