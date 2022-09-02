SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $74,115.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

