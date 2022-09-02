SparksPay Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,467.70 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,620,939 coins and its circulating supply is 11,737,625 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

