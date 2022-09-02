SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,068.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.