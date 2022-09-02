SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

