SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

