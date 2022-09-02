Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,696 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

