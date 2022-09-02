Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Argus from $171.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Splunk Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

