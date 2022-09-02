Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $105,349.75 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 14,531 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $105,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,764.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spok Stock Performance
Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.
Spok Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Institutional Trading of Spok
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.