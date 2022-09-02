Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $105,349.75 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 14,531 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $105,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,764.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

