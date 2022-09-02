Spore (SPORE) One Day Volume Tops $597.00

Spore (SPORE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Spore has a total market cap of $701,919.91 and approximately $597.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spore Profile

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

