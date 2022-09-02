Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87,250.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Spores Network has a market cap of $443,479.89 and $87,250.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.