Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $15.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.