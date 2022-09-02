Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

