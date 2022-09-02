StaFi Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00094791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00260742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002670 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

