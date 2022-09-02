Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $559,395.54 and approximately $108,338.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

