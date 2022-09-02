Starbase Price Reaches $0.0013 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $243,190.12 and $533,736.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

