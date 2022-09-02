Starcoin Price Hits $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starcoin has a total market cap of $20.14 million and $32,040.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00304428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

Starcoin (CRYPTO:STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,719,086 coins. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

