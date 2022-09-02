Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0402 on Major Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086207 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

