Starname Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,989.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Starname has a market cap of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

