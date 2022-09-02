STARSHIP Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $6,181.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars.

