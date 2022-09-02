State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 38,939 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 10.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

