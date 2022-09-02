State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.37 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $673.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

