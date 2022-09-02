State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $765,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,434 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

