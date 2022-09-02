State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,696,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,061,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after buying an additional 302,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

