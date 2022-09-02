Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $88.41 million and $2.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00582215 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00267482 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016939 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003606 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
