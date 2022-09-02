Step Hero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,324.00

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Step Hero has a market cap of $24,257.39 and approximately $43,324.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

