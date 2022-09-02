Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $94.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.51% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.