StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

