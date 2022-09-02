StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.68 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

