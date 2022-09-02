StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Performance

Conformis stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.