StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

