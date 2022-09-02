StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Down 3.5 %
IRIX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
