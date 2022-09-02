StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Trading Down 3.5 %

IRIX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.