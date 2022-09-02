StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.61 on Friday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

