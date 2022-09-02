StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

