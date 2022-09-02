StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

