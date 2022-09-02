StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

