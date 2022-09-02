StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

