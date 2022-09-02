StockNews.com Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to “Hold”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NYSE NXRT opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

