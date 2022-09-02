Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $879,153.28 and $20,357.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

