Streamr Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

