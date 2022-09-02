Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.79 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.92 or 0.00089501 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,472 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.