StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 86.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $77,420.06 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,927,940,714 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.