Subaru Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Subaru’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion.

Subaru Stock Performance

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Subaru stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

About Subaru

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.