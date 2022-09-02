Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,618 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,774,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

