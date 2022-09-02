Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 453,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

