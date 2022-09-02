Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
Super Group Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
