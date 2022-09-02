Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $39.39 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $39.39 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.12 or 0.07916176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,387,427 coins and its circulating supply is 366,504,473 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

