Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $39.61 million and $1.69 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,360,778 coins and its circulating supply is 366,562,623 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

