SuperLauncher Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $834,107.51 and $21.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,923% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,737,215 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

