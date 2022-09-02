Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.69). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.57).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPR opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 786.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Jon Austen bought 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

