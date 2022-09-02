SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.61 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005484 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $139.47 million and $42.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,315,310 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

